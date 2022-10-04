Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Anthony (Tony) Cassidy, 224 Finvola Park, Dungiven

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anthony (Tony) Cassidy, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, 1st October 2022., late of 224 Finvola Park, Dungiven. Beloved husband of Moira and loving father of Teresa, Dermot, Jennifer, Diane, Jonathan, Martin, Michael and the late Anthony R.I.P. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather and fond father in law. Dear brother of Betty, Kathleen and the late Billy R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10.00pm to 12noon. Funeral today (Tuesday) leaving his late home at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Family flowers only please , donations if desired in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

Ellen (Ursula) Farrell (née Friel), 9 Fortwilliam Terrace, Derry



We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen (Ursula) Farrell (née Friel), (peacefully) at her home, 3rd October 2022, late of 9 Fortwilliam Terrace. Beloved wife of the late Pat, devoted mother of Phillip, Patrick, Paul, David, Elaine and Brian, loving grandmother and great-grandmother to all of her grandchildren. Dearest sister of Gabriel and the late Mary, Sally and Phil. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Ellen's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 9 Fortwilliam Terrace. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, 6th October at 10.50am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the family home between 4.00pm - 8.00pm today (Tuesday) and from 4.00pm till 8.00pm on Wednesday, 5th October. Ellen's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Park, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Our Lady Of Fatima intercede for her.

Annemarie Joyce, 6 Conars Court, Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annemarie Joyce, (suddenly) at her home, 30th September 2022, late of 6 Conars Court. Mother of Aíne, beloved daughter of Sarahann and the late Willie. Loving sister of Sharon, Peter, Liam and the late Colm. A much loved partner of Eunan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Annemarie's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home and Chapel of Rest. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, 5th October at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the Chapel of Rest in McClafferty's Funeral Home between 3.00pm - 5.00pm today (Tuesday). Annemarie's Funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam Dhílis.

Esther (Sandra) McCandless, 4 Caw Mews, Nelson Drive, Derry



The death has taken place of Esther (Sandra) McCandless, 3rd October 2022, beloved partner of the late James Nutt, loving mother of Elizabeth, June, Pamela and Andrew, a devoted mother-in-law and grandmother and dear sister of Hilary and the late Trevor, Allen and Amanda. Funeral service in her home, 4 Caw Mews, Nelson Drive, on Wednesday at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my shepherd.

Dennis Anthony McKinney, Leafair House (Old Shantallow), Derry

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Dennis Anthony McKinney, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on 2nd October 2022. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and Baby Peter. A much loved son of the late Robert and Ray McKinney, Leafair House (Old Shantallow). Loving brother of Phyllis, Gerry and Ben. Dearest brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Michael and Kathleen. A much loved uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and wider family circle. Dennis's remains will be reposing at his brother Ben's residence, 10 Norburgh Park. Funeral leaving from today (Tuesday) at 9.00am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Old Derry Road, Strabane. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjacent Cemetery. On His Soul, Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

Kathleen McManus, 19 Bovally Road, Limavady

The death has occurred of Kathleen McManus, 3rd October 2022, (peacefully) at hospital, late of 19 Bovally Road, Limavady.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Derek and Alison, and grandmother of Eleanor, Emelye and Madeline.

House Strictly Private. Funeral service in Christ Church, Drumachose Parish on Wednesday at 11.00am, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, by making cheques payable to: Christ Church, Drumachose Parish Church Building Fund, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

Robert (Bobby) Stevenson, 14 Capall Court, Lenamore, Derry

The death has taken place of Robert (Bobby) Stevenson, 2nd October 2022, beloved husband of Anne, 14 Capall Court, Lenamore, loving father of Lisa and Ryan, father-in-law of Natasha, devoted grandfather of Shea-Ryan and Alexis, son of the late Pat and Drew and dear brother of Marie and Deirdre. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

