Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Adrian Paul Caldwell, 516 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh

The death has occurred of Adrian Paul Caldwell, 23rd August 2022 (peacefully) at hospital after a long illness bravely borne, late of 516 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh, beloved son of Roberta and the late Arthur, dearest brother of James, William, Heather, David, Jean and Richard and a dear uncle of Lewis, Jason and Ruby. House and funeral private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to M.S. Society c/o Mrs Elizabeth Mullan, 103 Main Street, Garvagh, BT51 5AB. Lovingly remembered by his mother, brothers, sisters and the entire family circle.

Dorothy (Viona) Mary Hamilton (née Parkhill), 231 Kildoag Road, "Lackaugh", Killaloo

The death has taken place of Dorothy (Viona) Mary Hamilton (nee Parkhill), 23rd August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family, formerly of 231 Kildoag Road "Lackaugh" Killaloo) much loved wife of Reggie, devoted mother of William, Kyle and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Rachel, adored grandmother of Lily-Ann, dearest daughter-in-law of Mary-Ann, dear sister-in-law of Christine and James, loving sister of Robbie, Noel, Hilary and the late Jim. Family home private. Service in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Thursday, 25th August for family and close friends only at 1.00pm a Service of Thanksgiving will take place at the graveside at Mountcastle Cemetery at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director. Everyone is welcome to pay their respect to Viona at Funeral Home today (Wednesday) from 11.00am till 3.00pm, evening between 6.00pm till 8.00pm. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Anna Gribbin (nee Hurl), Newbridge

The death has taken place of Anna Gribbin (nee Hurl) (Newbridge), 22nd August 2022, beloved wife of the late Roddy and loving mother of Marie (Brooks), Anne (Barton), Paul, Roisin, Catherine (Middleton), Oonagh (Robinson), and Roger, sister of Isabel (McCloy), Roisha, John and the late Marie (McGuire). Funeral from her son Paul’s home, 99 Hillhead Road, Toomebridge, on Thursday, 25th August at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters in law Ciara and Anne, sons in law Eddie, Ken, Darren and Philip, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am.

Sophie Kelly (née Kane), 15 Upper Captain Street, Coleraine

The death has occurred of Sophie KELLY (née Kane), 22nd August 2022, peacefully after a short illness, late of 15 Upper Captain Street, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of Mervyn, loving mother of Shan, Mark, Andrew and Trevor, special mother-in-law of Stephen, Helen and Rachael, beloved granny of Caitlin, Isla, Sam, Leo and Megan and dear sister of Malcolm. Service of Thanksgiving in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Second Dunboe Presbyterian Churchyard arriving approx. 4.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Terrace Row Presbyterian Church C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Seamus McAllister, Moneyglass

The death has occured of Seamus McAllister (Moneyglass), 19th August 2022, son of the late Danny and Brigid, brother of Danny, Patricia (Britnell), Ann (Carey), Bobby, Brian, and the late John and Kevin. Seamus’ remains are reposing in McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street Magherafelt, viewing on Thursday, 25th August from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral from McCusker Bros Funeral Home on Friday at 1.30pm arriving Roselawn Crematorium Belfast for 3.20pm Service. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Mary (Maisie) McFaul, 20 Skerry Fold, Portrush

The death has taken place of Mary (Maisie) McFaul, 22nd August 2022, (suddenly) at her home 20 Skerry Fold, Portrush, dearly loved mother of William, Trevor, Christine, Richard and Ringland and devoted mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service on Thursday, 25th August at 11.00am at the home of her son Richard, 36a Longfield Road, Desertmartin, Magherafelt BT45 5LS with interment following in Coleraine Cemetery. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (cheques made payable to NICHS) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

Mark McLester, 7 Weaver Court, Coleraine

The death has taken place of Mark McLester, 19th August 2022, (suddenly) at his home, 7 Weaver Court, Coleraine. Loving father of Sophia, beloved son of John McLester and Jennifer McIntyre, dear brother of John, Mandy, Billy-Jo and the late Darryl, a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Wake and funeral from his sisters home, 2 Kingsbury Gardens, Coleraine BT52 2JE on Friday at 9.30am for 10.00am Service in Causeway Coast Vineyard, 10 Hillman's Way, Coleraine followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Community Rescue Service, 6 The Diamond, Coleraine BT52 1DE.

