Derry Death Notices - Friday, 19th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

George Brennan, 70 Coney Road, Culmore

The death has taken place of George Brennan, 18th August 2022, beloved husband of the late Rosaleen, 70 Coney Road, Culmore, loving father of Owen, Martha, George and the late Geraldine, father-in-law of Gail, Eamon and Rose, much loved grandfather of Julie, Michelle, Elaine, Edward, Robert, Katie, Sarah and Georgia, and a cherished great-grandfather. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Deanfield Care Home (Patient’s Comfort Fund), C/o Mrs Joy McLaughlin, Manager, Deanfield Care Home, Limavady Road, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6HY. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Vijay Luxmi Chada (née Dhir), 17 Troy Park

The death has occurred of Vijay Luxmi Chada (née Dhir), 13th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 96 years, beloved wife of late Ram Parshad of 17 Troy Park, Derry, loving mother of Peter, Charlie and the late Rumaish and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Monday, 22nd August, 2022. Family service from 12.00pm to 12.45pm at home. Those wishing to pay their last respects can visit the house between 12.45pm and 1.30pm. Funeral leaving at approximately 1.30pm for cremation in Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast at 4.00pm. All welcome to the Havan (Indian Prayer) at 5.30pm at Indian Community Centre (86 Clifton Street, Belfast BT13 1AB) for 6.00pm Indian meal followed by tea/coffee Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sadly missed by all her loving family.

Margaret Ferris (née Cooper), formerly of Gortgar, Greysteel

The death has taken place of Margaret Ferris (née Cooper), 17th August 2022 peacefully at her daughter Brenda’s home, 46 Hollymount Park surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Brendan, formerly of Gortgar, Greysteel, loving mother of Shirley, Dolores, Diane, Carol, Brenda, Donna and Dave, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother, daughter of the late Patrick and Dympna Cooper and dear sister of Anna, Michael, Raymond, Colum and the late Josie, Eileen, Rosie, Patrick and Dessie. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 9.10am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Anne Martin (née Gault), "Roebank House", 100 Downland Road, Limavady

The death has taken place of Anne Martin (née Gault), 18th August 2022, (peacefully) at her home, "Roebank House", 100 Downland Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Desmond, Carol, Ian, Mary and Eileen, a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. House private. Funeral Service in Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Drumachose Pres Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Dementia N.I. c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Dearly Loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family.

Susan Pollock (née Glenn), 150 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine

The death has occured of Susan Pollock (née Glenn), 18th August 2022, (Aged 91), (peacefully) at Nazareth House Care Village, Belfast and late of 150 Drumcroone Road, Coleraine. Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Lorraine and Kenneth and dear sister of the late William. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Sunday at 3.00pm followed by interment in Ringsend Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Anita Smyth, 136 Kingslane, Ballykelly

The death has occurred of Anita Smyth, 18th August 2022, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Much loved wife of George, loving Mother of David, Jane, Julie, dear mother in law of Donna, Paul and Paul, devoted grandmother of Lauren, Ethan, Adam, Patrick and the late Kyle. Funeral leaving her late home, 136 Kingslane, Ballykelly on Saturday at 10.30am for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 11.00am followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery at 12noon. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Ardnashee School and College for Special Needs and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Ronald (Ronnie) Thompson, Linenhall Street, Limavady

The death has taken place of Ronald (Ronnie) Thompson, 17th August 2022 at his home, Linenhall Street, Limavady, beloved son of the late Matilda and George, formerly of Glengoorland, dear brother of George, Rita, Mervyn, Robert, Joan, John, Alan and Trevor. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Friday) at 1.00pm followed by interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Lord is my Shepherd.

