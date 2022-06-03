Search

03 Jun 2022

Acknowledgement - McChrystal, Margaret

Acknowledgement - McChrystal, Margaret

McChrystal

Margaret

The family of the late Margaret McChrystal would like to express our heartfelt appreciation & thanks to everyone who supported them in their sad loss.

We offer our thanks to all who attended the wake & funeral. Thank you to those who sent Mass/sympathy cards, flowers or donated to a charity in lieu of flowers.

Thank you to those who provided food & refreshments throughout the wake.

We would like to thank the staff of Quayside Medical Practice for the care of our Mother throughout her life. Thank you to the District Nurses, Marie Curie & Foyle Hospice Nurses for their care & support of our Mother & our family.

To Fr Joe Gormley & Fr Daniel McFaul, we extend our appreciation & gratitude for your attentiveness & support of our Mother & your support to us her family.

A special word of thanks to Fr Joe Gormley for the beautiful, dignified & personal Requiem Mass. To Ann-Marie & Aidan we express our thanks for the beautiful singing & music which added so much to the Requiem Mass.

Thank you to the staff & pupils of Hollybush Primary & Nursery School & to the members of Sean Dolan's GAC for the Guard of Honour. Your presence at the funeral was much appreciated.

Finally our thanks to WJ O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, Clooney Road, Eglinton for their dignified & professional handling of the funeral arrangements.

As it would be not possible to thank everyone individually we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our heartfelt appreciation. A Mass will be offered for all your intentions.

