01 Jun 2022

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 1st June, 2022

Obituaries

01 Jun 2022 7:00 AM

FRIEL, Sophia (Fia) - 31st May 2022 - (peacefully) at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends, late of 4 Westland Avenue, Derry, beloved daughter of the late Edward and Mary R.I.P. (St Columb’s Well and Drumcliffe Avenue). Devoted mother of Bernadette (Bernie) Feeney and loving grandmother of Sean and Sinead, much loved great grandmother of Caitlin, Conor and Baby Sophia. Dear sister of Mimi, Kay, Phyllis, Susie, Marty, Jimmy and the late Eddie and Gracie R.I.P. Loved very dearly by her nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral on Thursday leaving her late residence at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

SWAIN, Ronald Walter - 31st May 2022 - (peacefully) in the arms of his wife Pauline, at Cornfield Care Centre, and formerly of 9 Plantation Drive, Limavady, also loving father of Christopher and Nathan, and grandfather of Chelsea, Sophia and Isaac. House strictly private. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady, on Friday at 11.00am, followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to: Friends of Rossmar, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

