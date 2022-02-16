Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 16th February, 2022

BOYD, Robert James - 14th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 42 Crannog Park, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Robert (Bert), William, Frances and Raymond, dear father-in-law of William and Angie and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home at 1.30pm on Thursday, 17th February for 2.00pm Service in Glendermott Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Familly flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.
McDONALD, Doreen - 14th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, 18 Terrydremond Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of George, dear sister of Billy, Gilbert, Stanley and the late Adaline and Victor, also a loving aunt to her many nephews, nieces and their families. Funeral service in her late home on Wednesday at 2pm followed by Interment in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.
RODDY, Terence (Terry) - 15th February 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 42 Mimosa Court, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Karen and Fiona, devoted grandfather of Eimear, Ethan and Connor, dear brother of the late Dan. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, 17th February at 10.20am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Ardmore. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
People Before Profit have selected Cllr Shaun Harkin as their candidate for the Foyle seat for May's NI Assembly election
CENTURION… Ciaron Harkin is closing in on 100 appearances for Derry City. Photos: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
