Search

18 Feb 2022

Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 16th February, 2022

Obituaries

Tipperary Deaths

Reporter:

Derry Now

16 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

BOYD, Robert James - 14th February 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 42 Crannog Park, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Joan, loving father of Robert (Bert), William, Frances and Raymond, dear father-in-law of William and Angie and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home at 1.30pm on Thursday, 17th February for 2.00pm Service in Glendermott Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Familly flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to The Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McDONALD, Doreen - 14th February 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, 18 Terrydremond Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of George, dear sister of Billy, Gilbert, Stanley and the late Adaline and Victor, also a loving aunt to her many nephews, nieces and their families. Funeral service in her late home on Wednesday at 2pm followed by Interment in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

RODDY, Terence (Terry) - 15th February 2022 - (peacefully) at his home, 42 Mimosa Court, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Karen and Fiona, devoted grandfather of Eimear, Ethan and Connor, dear brother of the late Dan. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, 17th February at 10.20am to the Immaculate Conception Church, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery Ardmore. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media