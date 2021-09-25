Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 25th September, 2021

CAMPBELL, William (Billy) - 24th September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of River Court), beloved husband of the late Bridget, loving son of the late Paddy and Susie of Balbane Pass, dear and loving brother of Pat, Siobhan, Christine, Seamus, Nuala, Paul and the late Noreen and a beloved uncle and great-uncle. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and his many friends. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at a later date.

McFARLAND, Samuel Nelson -23rd September 2021 - (peacefully) at his late home 17 Liffock Court, Castlerock, dearly beloved husband of Diane and devoted father of Debra, father-in-law of Paul and much-loved grandfather of Harvey. Due to the current circumstances and government advice regarding COVID 19 thefamily home will be private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Nelson will be held in Christ Church, Castlerock on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Urney Graveyard, Strabane. Donations in Lieu of flowers if desired Christ Church, Castlerock, payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle,

PIERCE, Clay - 23rd September 2021 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (formerly of North Carolina U.S.A.), beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Will, Robin, Richie, Matt, Michael, Danny, Shane, Callum, Kate, Therese and the late Michael, a devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, dear son-in-law of Anna loving brother of Sean. Wake strictly private for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday 28th September at 11.00a.m. followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00p.m. No flowers please, donations in lieu if wished to the Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

WATSON, Phyllis Alexandra (née Boyce) - 22nd September 2021 - (peacefully) at hospital, Phyllis Alexandra, Silverthorn Avenue, Coleraine, dear mother of Clare, mother-in-law of Paul, loving sister of Sadie, Suse, Rosa, Jane, Billy, Alice and the late Jack and Georgie. Service of thanksgiving in Wades Funeral Home on Monday at 11.00a.m., followed later by a private cremation. No flowers please. Donations if desired, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Deeply regretted by the family circle.