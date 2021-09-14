Michael Donegan (Mickey) - Acknowledgement

Michael Donegan
DONEGAN Michael (Mickey)
The Donegan family of the late Michael (Mickey) Donegan, of 62 Ardnamoyle Park, would like to thank those who sympathised with us in our recent sad bereavement, those who sent Mass and sympathy cards, flowers and messages of condolences, all our family friends and neighbours and to everyone who attended the wake and funeral. Sincere thanks to Michael's neighbours at 329 Carnhill, Gary, Sean, Brian and Gemma, the police and ambulance services, Doherty's Bakery, Bridie's (Whitehouse), Wheelers, Emerald Palace, Little Italy, Daly's Bar (Shantallow House), White's Shop, (Drumleck Gardens), Hugo's Shop (Ardnamoyle Park) and Skeoge Chip Van. Thanks to Neil McLaughlin and Eugene Quigley for the photography and video. Sincere thanks to Fr. Mc Gaughey for the beautiful Mass and Lauren and Bethany Doherty for providing the beautiful music.
We are very grateful to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors for the dignified and professional manner in which the funeral was carried out and for fulfilling all our requests. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a gesture of our families deepest gratitude. Michael's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 18th September, at 6.30pm in our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown.
