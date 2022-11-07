Search

07 Nov 2022

Man threatened to kill ex-partner outside County Derry hotel

"I won't be locked up forever," the defendant told the injured party.

Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Nov 2022 5:22 PM

A 24-year-old man warned his ex-partner he wouldn't 'be locked up forever' during his arrest for assaulting her earlier this year.

David Cunningham, of no fixed abode, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday via video link in connection with the incident in July 2022.

The defendant entered guilty pleas to two charges of common assault, resisting police, assault on police and making threats to kill.

The court heard police had been called to a domestic incident at the Drummond Hotel, Ballykelly during the early hours of July 26 2022.

It had been reported that there had been an altercation between the defendant and the injured party outside the hotel, during which the injured party had been left with bruising.

The defendant had left the scene when police arrived and spoke to the injured party, who said she had been assaulted by Cunningham and that he had 'punched her'.

While police were speaking with the injured party, the defendant returned to the scene, became aggressive towards her and punched a police constable attempting to restrain him.

The defendant continued to be aggressive towards the injured party, making threats and warning her: “I'll not be locked up forever.”

During police interview, the defendant said: “I hope she's in witness protection because when I get out of here I'm going to murder her.”

Defence for Cunningham said his behaviour was 'deplorable', but that he had entered guilty pleas to all charges and had spent significant time already in custody.

They said the defendant was homeless and had grown up in the care system.

Judge King asked the defendant if he was still in a relationship with the injured party, to which he replied that he was not.

“If we stay together it's not going to make any of us happy,” added the defendant.

The judge sentenced him to a total of five months' imprisonment with the defendant freed on time already served.

A £25 offender's levy and a restraining order were also imposed.

