Man remanded on drug and driving charges at Derry court

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court today after he appeared on a series of driving and drug charges.

The man was granted anonymity due to the general threat existing in the city.

He was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop for police, failing to provide a sample and driving while unfit through drink or drugs on November 5.

He was also charged with possessing a an offensive weapon namely a machete on the same date.

The man was further charged with possessing cannabis and possessing the drugs with intent to supply on November 5 and also being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that police observed a vehicle in the city centre and checks showed there was no insurance.

Police signalled the vehicle to stop but it took off crossing over to the other side of the road and mounting the pavement to avoid police.

Police did not pursue due to the risk to the public but a short time later a vehicle checkpoint on the Letterkenny Road observed the same vehicle approaching at speed.

The vehicle tried to swerve and ended up colliding with another vehicle.

The man was found in the driver's seat along with two other people and 4 small bags of cannabis were found in the vehicle along with a machete and a mobile phone.

While in custody the man was asked for a urine sample but did not provide one.

A search of his address uncovered 220 grammes of cannabis as well as deal bags and scales.

The accused refused to give police the PIN number for his phone.

He admitted some of the offences but said he was taking the machete to a friend to restore it and 'never intended to use it as a weapon.'

Bail was opposed due to the face he was seen as a danger to the public and there was a risk of further offences.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the bail application was 'not the easiest' but said his client had 'a limited enough record.'

He said that it could be this time next year before this case came to court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the case would take a lot less time if he had provided the PIN number for his phone.

He said people who don't co-operate will not be getting out while an investigation was ongoing.

The man was remanded in custody to appear again on December 1.