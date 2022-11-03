Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on series of sex offences

A 57-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

He faces nine counts of indecent assault on a female on dates between September 30 1983 and December 23 1984.

He was also charged with three counts of rape against the same alleged victim including one that was said to have occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24 1984.

The other two rapes were alleged to have occurred on dates between January 1 1985 and December 31 1985.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 29 and remanded in custody.