22 Oct 2022

Derryman pleads guilty to extorting €15,000 from couple in Donegal

The man appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court this week

A man has pleaded guilty to extorting €15,000 from a Donegal couple.

Kevin Harkin appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court, where he was formally arraigned before Judge John Aylmer.

Harkin, a 37-year-old of 71a Ross na Coille, Derry, is charged with an offence at Ture, Muff, on April 22, 2016.

Harkin is charged that he ‘with a view to gain for himself or another or with intent to cause loss to another, made an unwarranted demand, namely extorted monies totally €15,000 or thereabouts from Michelle and Mark Smyth with menaces’.

The offence is contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994.

The court heard that there is a co-accused in the matter.

Counsel for the State, Ms Patricia McLaughlin BL, said the guilty plea would be accepted on a full-facts basis.

Barrister for Harkin, Mr Peter Nolan BL, said his client had been in custody in Northern Ireland. He has spent 456 days in custody and was, his barrister said, ‘anxious for the matter to be dealt with’.

Judge Aylmer adjourned the case until Thursday next, October 27.

Local News

