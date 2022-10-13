County Derry woman admits indecent child images charge

Coleraine Crown Court.
Police have welcomed a guilty plea by a 40-year-old woman from Claudy at Coleraine Crown Court, today, Thursday 13th October 2022.
Nicola Johnston plead guilty to a total of 20 charges including distributing, making and possessing indecent and prohibited images of children.
Detective Inspector Richard Vasey from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Child Internet Protection Team said:
“During a search at Johnston’s property a number of devices were seized and she was subsequently arrested.
“From the devices over 100 indecent images of children were recovered.
“We have a specialist team who are dedicated in finding perpetrators of this nature and bringing them before the courts.
“I would urge anyone who has suspicions of someone accessing illegal images to contact us on 101 or report online at www.psni.police.uk/report/ incident.”
