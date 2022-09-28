County Derry man used phone as he drove past woman and called her a 'tramp'

A 22-year-old County Derry man drove past a woman in the car park of a Tesco store and called her a 'tramp' while holding his mobile phone, a court has heard.

Matthew Millar, of Meeting Street, Magherafelt, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday and entered guilty pleas to disorderly behaviour and using a mobile phone while driving.

The court heard police had received a call from the injured party at around 9.30pm on June 15 2021, saying she had been verbally abused by the defendant in the car park of Tesco on the Ballyronan Road.

She told police she observed a male 'in his early 20s' in the driver's seat and heard him shout 'you old tramp' in her direction.

The defendant was also observed holding his mobile phone while driving the car, leaving the injured party concerned the incident may have been filmed.

During an interview with police, the defendant denied using the mobile phone and said he had his hands on the wheel at the time of the incident.

Defence for Millar said he had now accepted his guilt, and that the incident had its roots in 'bad blood' between the injured party and himself stemming from an incident involving a 'number of youths'.

They said the offence was 'completely out of character' for the defendant and was a 'rush of blood to the head' about which he now felt embarrassed.

Counsel said he was active in sport, was in full time employment and also attends college in Belfast, stressing his licence was 'crucial' to his livelihood.

Judge Dunlop endorsed the defendant's licence with six penalty points and fined him a total of £250, alongside the £15 offender's levy.