Blaze at County Derry Orange Hall condemned

A fire at an Orange hall in Magherafelt has been condemned.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at the premises on the Aghagaskin Road on Sunday evening, and the PSNI were in attendance.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie both condemned the incident.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and DUP Councillor Anne Forde have called for political leadership from all parties in Mid Ulster after Ballynougher Orange Hall, outside Magherafelt, was seriously damaged by fire. @Buchanan_dup https://t.co/7YnFuNx9Bh — DUP (@duponline) October 30, 2022

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said the hall has been seriously damaged and urged all political leaders to condemn the blaze.

“I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control. One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed,” he said.

“The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.

“I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange halls.

“It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place. There is no place for such hatred in society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

A pointless act of arson tonight as Ballynougher Orange Hall is set on fire. There are some who are intent on raising tensions. It is important, as a society, we do not allow them to do so. pic.twitter.com/cmQAFT5Hee — Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug) October 30, 2022

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the fire is a “serious escalation of what has been a series of sinister developments in south Co Derry in recent weeks”.

“Recently, I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours,” he said.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to Ballynougher Orange Hall at 4.52pm on Sunday.

“Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt and Springfield, an aerial appliance, a water tanker, 29 firefighters and two officers were in attendance. Firefighters used four jets to extinguish the fire,” they said.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident was closed at 8.14pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police have launched an investigation into the fire.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1480 of 30/10/22,” they said.