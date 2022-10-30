Search

31 Oct 2022

Blaze at County Derry Orange Hall condemned

Blaze at County Derry Orange Hall condemned

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 11:58 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

A fire at an Orange hall in Magherafelt has been condemned.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at the premises on the Aghagaskin Road on Sunday evening, and the PSNI were in attendance.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie both condemned the incident.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said the hall has been seriously damaged and urged all political leaders to condemn the blaze.

“I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control. One of the metal window-guards had been removed when the fire was discovered. The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed,” he said.

“The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.

“I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange halls.

“It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place. There is no place for such hatred in society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

TUV Mid Ulster spokesperson Glen Moore said the fire is a “serious escalation of what has been a series of sinister developments in south Co Derry in recent weeks”.

“Recently, I have had occasion to highlight the attacks on Innishrush where residents have had to resort to makeshift barriers in an effort to stop those who have sought to intimidate residents with fireworks and Republican chanting late at night and in the early hours,” he said.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said they were called to Ballynougher Orange Hall at 4.52pm on Sunday.

“Fire appliances from Maghera, Magherafelt and Springfield, an aerial appliance, a water tanker, 29 firefighters and two officers were in attendance. Firefighters used four jets to extinguish the fire,” they said.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident was closed at 8.14pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police have launched an investigation into the fire.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 1480 of 30/10/22,” they said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media