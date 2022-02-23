Ness Wood lands award for best glamping site in the North

A glamping spot outside of Derry has been voted the best glamping site in Northern Ireland – despite the setback of being hit by the Covid pandemic weeks after opening.

Ness Wood Glamping received the prize at the second annual Glampitect Awards ceremony.

Nestled in the Burntollet Valley at the foot of the Ness Wood Country Park on the outskirts of Derry, the site hosts four luxury pods, complemented by a barbeque hut and outdoor hot tub.

Glamping is an amalgamation of the words ' glamorous' and 'camping'. It describes a style of camping with amenities and, in some cases, resort-style services not usually associated with traditional camping. It is popular with tourists seeking the luxuries of hotel accommodation alongside the escapist nature of camping.

The award comes as a welcome boost for owners Isabel Gartlan-Ferguson and husband David Ferguson, who opened for business in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic struck.

“It came as a big surprise just to be nominated for the best glamping site as we are new and not yet fully established in comparison to some of the amazing sites in Northern Ireland,” said Isabel.

“To then actually win the award made us so proud. We had just opened on Valentine’s weekend two years ago when the pandemic hit us hard with numerous cancellations of bookings so I couldn’t have imagined winning something like this back then.

“We decided to open our pods to NHS staff, allowing them to stay for free and we were delighted to be able to do something to help them in the toughest of circumstances.

“We have put in a lot of hard work to achieve a unique glamping site where guests can relax and create happy memories.

“This award has given us the confidence to go forward and expand on our service and make our glamping site a place which people will remember and want to return to.”

Plans for the future include expanding the site to seven luxury pods, as well as offering bespoke wedding packages and team building outings which Isabel hopes will help boost the local Derry and Strabane economy.

“I am confident there are now brighter times ahead after the two dark years of Covid,” added Isabel, who is also deputy registrar for births, deaths and marriages at Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“We have exciting plans for the future and I can’t wait to see how the site develops and the benefits it will bring to the community.”

Formed in Edinburgh in 2019, Glampitect is one of the UK’s leading glamping site design consultancies.

Co-founder Ali Young said: “Ness Wood Glamping are newcomers to the Glampitect Awards. Having been nominated by satisfied guests, they won the public vote for Best Glamping Site in Northern Ireland thanks to their ability to offer a quiet retreat for those wishing to reconnect with nature.

“It is a great base for those exploring the area’s attractions while offering very comfortable lodgings.

“The addition of some great perks like hot tubs, a BBQ hut and a communal indoor snug meeting area, are what make this glamping site so desirable and a worthy recipient of the 2021 Glampitect Award for Best Glamping Site in Northern Ireland.”