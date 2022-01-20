Search

20 Jan 2022

Teenage boy taken to hospital following stabbing in County Derry town

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

20 Jan 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was stabbed in Limavady this morning.

The 18 year-old male was taken to hospital following the incident which happened at Mullagh Place in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.25am, police received and responded to a report of an incident at Mullagh Place in the town.

“An 18-year-old male received treatment at the scene for stab wounds, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

“Police are currently at the scene, and enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 of 20/01/22.”

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has expressed her concern following the incident.

“My thoughts are with the young victim of the stabbing this morning, I hope they go on to make a full recovery after being taken to hospital. An incident of knife crime in our community is very concerning, we saw just recently how quickly an attack like this can turn to tragedy," she said.

“There can be no place for weapons on our streets, knives or otherwise and we are lucky we are not dealing with a more significant incident today. Limavady is a quiet and welcoming town and local people will be shocked to learn that this has taken place.  

“I would urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible. Those who carried out this attack must be apprehended to send a message that we will not tolerate knife crime in our communities.”

