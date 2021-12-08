Search

08 Dec 2021

Council’s pre-loved toy collection now open in Limavady

Karen from Limavady Community Development Initiative pictured with Geordie from Limavady Household Recycling Centre as they prepare for this year’s Toy Appeal.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is bringing its popular pre-loved Christmas toy collection back to Limavady.

Following a successful pilot last year, Council is once again calling on residents to give their used toys and games a new home ahead of the festive season.

A special collection point will be open at Limavady Household Recycling Centre until Thursday, December 16 where suitable items can be left.

Council is working in partnership with Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) who will distribute donations to families in need in line with public health advice. 

Encouraging people to support the scheme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The last couple of years have shown the importance of looking after each other and what better way to do that than by donating something you may no longer need to help a family in the area.

“Last year, people in Limavady and its surrounding areas donated an amazing 350 toys which supported 54 families, ensuring it was a happy Christmas for them.  In keeping with Council’s LiveSmart campaign, we want to encourage people to reuse and recycle where they can, and our toy appeal is a great example of this in action.”

By donating good quality items, you are making a positive difference to the local environment while helping to share some Christmas joy.

Items which can be donated include bicycles, scooters, outdoor seesaws or slides, boardgames, jigsaws, books, dolls, robots, or any plastic or wooden toys.

Soft toys, such as teddy bears, cannot be accepted.

All toys will be distributed to local families so please ensure your donations are in good working order and excellent condition.  A good way to think about this, and indeed any donation to a charity shop or appeal, is to ask yourself would this be something you would accept and use yourself?

If you are in a position to support people within your community this Christmas through the toy appeal, please book a slot to attend Limavady Recycling Centre via our website or ring 07925358326. Staff will be on hand to direct you to the correct container.

If you have any queries please contact recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 07966276239.

