Tensions raised following County Derry bonfire row

Events surrounding a contentious Twelfth night bonfire have resulted in raised tensions in a County Derry town.

Last week a bonfire in Limavady was burnt prematurely after images emerged of pallets painted green, white and orange were shared online.

A local Sinn Féin councillor has said homes and vehicles have been attacked in the Greystone Road area of the town, where the pyre was situated.

Dermot Nicholl said residents had been left feeling 'threatened' as a result of the tensions.

“I've been engaging with residents who have had their home and vehicles damaged in overnight and morning attacks arising from the bonfire site in the Greystone Road area,” he said.

“I've been engaging also with the PSNI voicing my concerns that residents have been feeling threatened and intimidated in their own homes over the past number of days as a result of all of this.

“A senior PSNI officer has assured me they will have an overnight and weekend presence in the area to reassure residents that no further attacks will happen to them or their property over the coming days.

“I will continue to monitor this and will be in the area all weekend and if anyone has any concerns please do not hesitate to contact myself or party colleagues.”

The bonfire in flames on Saturday morning.

DUP councillor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, William Duddy, has branded the burning of the bonfire as a 'hate crime', blaming local politicians for the tension.

“People are very angry and there is a lot of tension. This bonfire over the years has never caused any damage in the past and this year would have been no different,” he said.

“There were metal plates and sand put at the base to prevent any damage and, with regards to its safety, the proof of the pudding is there for all to see. It has fallen in on itself as it was designed to.

“The burning of this bonfire could have implications for the local community. It’s a hate crime as far as I’m concerned and it was set alight to stir up the tensions within the Limavady community.

“There was a meeting prior to this with statutory agencies and they had put measures in place for the local community who were represented at the meeting.”

A police spokesperson has said they are making enquiries into the incident.

“Police received a number of reports on Friday 9 July regarding a bonfire in Limavady which had been painted green, white and gold,” they said.

“At around 7.35am this morning, Saturday 10 July, a police patrol found that the bonfire had been set alight.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing,” they added.