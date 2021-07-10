Controversial County Derry bonfire set alight overnight

The pyre had been criticised by one local MLA.

Footage of the burning pyre has been shared online.

A controversial County Derry bonfire has been set alight overnight.

The pyre, at Greystone Road, Limavady, had been criticised by local MLA Caoimhe Archibald as being 'an expression of hate'.

"Over the past few weeks myself and my councillor colleagues have raised concerns about the bonfire on the Greystone Road in Limavady," she said.

"We’ve met with the various agencies including the PSNI, council and the Housing Executive, who own the land upon which the bonfire is built every year.

"This year the size and proximity of the bonfire are again causing concern and it is vital that agencies with responsibility step up to protect residents and property.

"The police and the fire brigade must have the resources they require to ensure the safety of residents.

"Protecting lives, property and the environment must be the priority.

"We’ll continue to engage with the police and other agencies over the next number of day."

One local resident told Derry Now the bonfire was leaving the community frightened to use the nearby leisure centre.

"This is a bonfire erected beside Limavady leisure centre," they said.

"It's causing unrest in the area and many people are frightened to use the centre due to the statement being made by the presence of this bonfire.

"We are getting frustrated our voices are not being listened to," they added.

The pyre has been painted green, white and orange.

