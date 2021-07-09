Derry minors make two changes ahead of Celtic Challenge semi-final

Derry face Antrim at Davitt Park in Belfast

Derry minors make two changes ahead of Celtic Challenge semi-final

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The Derry minor hurling management team have made two changes for Saturday's Celtic Challenge semi-final with Antrim (2.00) in Belfast's Davitt Park.

Jack Dunne and Caolan Fullerton come into the defence, with Eoin Scullion switching to midfield.  Aimon Duffin, who is named on the bench, and Joe McKenna are the players to miss out.

The Oakleafers were comfortable winners over Donegal in last week's quarter-final.

Sligo face Wicklow in the other semi-final.

DERRY: Padraig Kelly; Jack Dunne, Darragh Young, Odhran McAteer; Caolan Fullerton, James Friel, Andy McBride; Eoin Scullion, Ronán McNamee; Segdáe Melaugh, Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Capt.), Conan Bradley; Conor Murtagh, Eamon Cassidy, Odhran Murphy, 
SUBS: Odhran McElhinney, Oisin O'Kane, Martin McKenna, Charlie Curley, Ronan Hickey, Aimon Duffin, Shea McLaughlin, Ruairi Mellon, Eunan Boylan, Ronan McCloy, Ruairi Crossan, Oisin McNicholl, Paddy Reid, Plunkett Roarty, Eoin Kealy

Derry minors off to winning start

