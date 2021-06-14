Public encouraged to sky dive in Garvagh for Cancer Focus NI

A local cancer charity is encouraging would-be fundraisers to take the plunge this year by organising a sky dive to raise money to fight the illness.

Cancer Focus NI is asking anyone who has considered undertaking a sky dive before to use the opportunity to raise money for the charity while doing so.

The charity have partnered with Wild Geese Skydive Centre, Garvagh, where participants will be able to book a sky dive on any weekend throughout the year.

All sky dives will be in tandem, meaning participants will be attached to an instructor for the duration of the event.

Slots will be booked on behalf of participants by Cancer Focus NI, and participants will be asked to raise a minimum of £400 before contacting the charity to book their date.

There is a £50 registration charge and a £40 fee will also be payable on the day for third party insurance purposes in addition to the fundraising.

More information is available by contacting Emma McCann (Cancer Focus NI) on emmamccann@cancerfocusni.org or Judith (Wild Geese) on wild.geese@btconnect.com.