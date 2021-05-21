Ballykelly to host Ireland's first rally event

Ballykelly's Shackleton Complex will be buzzing with excitement next month, with the return of racing action in the first rally event of 2021 in Ireland.

It will have the added bonus with the accommodation of spectators with a relaxation of the restrictions that closed sporting venues for the best part of a year.

It makes for an action-packed afternoon, as as drivers will complete up to eight timed runs over the exciting and challenging roads and lanes within the 620-acre former military airport complex.

There have been entries from 120 competitors, from all over the country, in ten different classes.

These include flame spitting turbo charged four wheel drive R5 Fiesta’s, R2 Fiestas, WRC Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi EVOs.

There will be some beautifully prepared and incredibly fast rear wheel drive Ford Escorts, BMW’s and Toyotas. Added to the mix will be Honda Civics, Peugeot 205’s and 208’s, Renaults, Opels and Vauxhalls in the front wheel drive classes, all competing for the honours for fastest overall time of the day.

As this is the first rally in Ireland in 2021 the entry is packed with many top-class drivers, navigators and beautiful cars wanting to at last blow out the cobwebs and get ‘seat time’ in preparation for ‘normality’ which we hope will return soon.

A high action event is expected around this superb rally venue and it all starts at 10.30am.

The government restrictions limit the number of overall attendees, so it is advised to get to Shackleton early in the day to avoid any disappointments.

The Entry List for this event together with full details of future events, information and pictures can

be found at the RSA website - www.therallysportassociation.com

The Rallysport Association makes a return to Shackleton with another six classes for their first event of 2021.

An all-Ireland entry is expected in the phenomenally exciting superbike engine race buggies, a huge entry is expected for the highly popular Mini Cup class and with the rear-wheel-drive MX5’s on track this will undoubtedly be another superb RSA event.

‘Start your engines’ can be heard and smelt at 10.15am at all RSA events and spectators are always

very welcome and with the adult entry fee of only £10 and deals available for children and families

together with senior citizens enjoying free entry, what better way to enjoy a Spring Saturday. Don’t miss it.



Contact info@therallysportassociation.com or on 028 38 39 3344 for more information.