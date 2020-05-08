Funds raised for those impacted by Covid-19 in County Derry

A fundraising initiative has been launched to raise funds for those in north Derry who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Kathleen McGurk started the GoFundMe campaign to help those struggling to afford day-to-day essentials, with over £670 raised to date.

The Causeway Coast and Glens councillor said the generosity from the community had been ‘overwhelming’.

“Many in our community will have lost their income, seen businesses collapse and are facing increased living costs from being at home all day,” she said.

“Families and others in our community will be struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. I have been overwhelmed by the generosity from our community to help those in need.

“Despite the extensive measures put in place by Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, these are unprecedented times and there will still be many people who require help.”

The funds will help people to purchase essentials such as groceries, sanitary items, electricity top ups and coal.

Referrals to the scheme can be made to any of the Community Co-ordinators who are involved in the Community Coronavirus Response.

The scheme provides support to those who are isolating at home and has tapped into strong community spirit in the area.

Cllr McGurk also reiterated the call from the Executive for local residents to stay in their homes and adhere to the guidelines.

She said: “It is imperative that everyone continues to observe the social distancing and lockdown guidance issued by the Executive.

“Monday saw the highest COVID-19 death toll here in the North since the beginning of the Pandemic, and we cannot become complacent.

“I understand that it is an extraordinary ask of people to stay at home, particularly if you are struggling financially and this is why I believe all elected representatives should work as hard as possible to alleviate the stress and strain of the lockdown.

“I hope that the money I have helped to raise will be able to help some of my constituents with this.”