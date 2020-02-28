AIB Meadowbank staff and customers celebrate new name

Contact
Q Radio presenter Yazz with AIB’s Jennifer Doherty, Stephen Comer, Siobhan McElhinney, Craig Service and Mariesa Donnelly.
To celebrate its recent rebrand from First Trust Bank, AIB Meadowbank in Derry invited customers, businesses and the local community to join them in-branch for live ente- tainment, refreshments and giveaways.
Over 70 customers joined the AIB team throughout the day to celebrate its new storefront signage. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Q Radio’s ‘Mid-Morning Show with Yazz’ was broadcast live from inside the branch, with the Q Crew and Q Radio Superbus also on location at the Meadowbank complex to celebrate with the local community.
Talking about the rebrand and in-branch celebration, AIB Meadowbank branch manager, Siobhan Mc- Elhinney, said; “We were delighted to welcome so many customers and businesses into branch to join us to celebrate our new storefront signage and it was great to have the Q Radio team here to add to the party atmosphere.
“The event also provided us with the opportunity to remind customers that there is no interruption to products or services during the rebrand, and customers are not required to take any action as a result of the rebrand.”
