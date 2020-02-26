Man v Curry challenge in aid of cancer charity

Man will pit himself against the curry at a special Indian night in Magherafelt next month in support of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The curry tasting extravaganza will take place at the Taaj Indian restaurant on Thursday, March 26.

Guests are encouraged to wear colourful traditional costume with a spot prize for the best dressed.

As well as enjoying a feast from the east, there’s plenty of fun in store as a group of brave patrons vie with each other to see who can eat the hottest dish.

The restaurant owners said: “We are delighted to host this special evening in support of Cancer Focus NI, which is a fantastic charity for local cancer patients and their families.

“The menu has been specially chosen to give an authentic taste of India and it’s perfect for anyone who already likes this food and for those who have always wanted to try it.”

Tables can be booked from 5pm until 10pm and the price is £19.95 per person including poppadoms and dips, a selection of starters and various mains to sample. There’ll also be a raffle on the night. Fundraiser Emma McCann, from Cancer Focus NI, said: “I’ve run this event many times before and it’s so popular, so be quick to reserve your table as they are booking up already. Just call the Taaj on 028 7930 0661.

“This is a really unique night out and all funds are supporting Cancer Focus NI in the Mid Ulster area.”

Cancer now affects one in two people and over 13,000 cancer diagnoses are made in Northern Ireland every year.

The good news is that up to 50% of cancers can be prevented if you maintain a healthy lifestyle, have regular checks and use screening services.

Cancer Focus NI is the leading local cancer charity committed to tackling cancer by supporting cancer research, providing services for cancer patients and their families and by advising people how to lower their risk of the disease.

The charity visits schools and workplaces all over Mid-Ulster helping people to make better healthy lifestyle choices.

If you have any concerns about cancer call the Cancer Focus NI free information and support Nurse Line on 0700 783 3339 and speak to a specialist cancer nurse.