Coffee morning and cake sale raises funds for school

Friends of New Row Primary School have raised over £1000 for school funds following a successful coffee morning and cake sale.

Visitors to the event, held at the Castledawson school, were entertained by the McNicholl, Millar and Smith schools of Irish dancing and also by the pupils who provided music.

A total of £1051.10 was raised for the school to spend directly on the children, with proceeds going towards the installation of new interactive panels in all classrooms.