Tirkane Pupils Wait in Wonder as Advent begins

Local school prepares for festive season

Niall, Mary, Charlie and Barry with the Advent Wreath. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Staff and pupils in St. Brigid’s Primary School, Tirkane / Bunscoil Naomh Bríd have begun to prepare to celebrate Christmas 2019.

The Annual Road of Hope Shoebox appeal gave everyone in school the opportunity to help those less fortunate in Eastern Europe at this time.

Over 150 beautifully wrapped and packed to capacity shoeboxes were delivered to the sorting centre in Limavady and have now been sent to families in need in Romania.

Rehearsals are currently in full swing for the bi-annual bi-lingual Carol Service which will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 7.00 pm. in St. Mary’s Church, Maghera.

The whole school community will come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas through scripture reading, prayers, liturgical dance and song.

The Advent wreath has been prepared in school and everyone now will wait in wonder for Christmas.

