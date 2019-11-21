New book on The Loup to launch this weekend

A FASCINATING and comprehensive new book on the history of a Co Derry village is set to launch this weekend.

'Around the Loup', written by the Loup and District Historical Society, will be officially unveiled in the village this Saturday, November 23.

It is the first publication by the popular history group, established in January of thisyear, and has an impressive 360 pages worth of local knowledge and information, from ancient times until the 1960s.

It will be on sale for just £20 and can be purchased at Saturday's launch event in St Patrick's GAC hall on the Ballyneill Road.

Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday's event which will begin at 7.15pm.

The night will begin with a welcome and introduction, an overview of the book and then guest speaker Dr Roddy Hegarty, Director of the Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich Memorial Library & Archive, will make his address.

Light refreshments will be served.

An exhibition of historical items related to the book will also run on the night, which will be open for visitors from 5pm

For enquiries: theloup-histsoc@ hotmail.com or call 07843823843.