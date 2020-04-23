Council called on to back real living wage and hazard pay

Trade unions have urged Derry City & Strabane District Council to support calls for hazard pay and real living wages moving forward.

The role of workers, particularly during the current pandemic, will be recognised on May 1 when the Guildhall clock will turn red and the old Tillie and Henderson factory horn will sound across the city.

The general public have also been encouraged to show their support hanging red flags and signs from buildings in support of essential workers.

Niall McCarroll, chair Derry Trades Union Council chair, said: "Essential workers have played an incredible role during the Covid-19 crisis. They have been selfless and courageous in the most difficult circumstances possible. May 1st this year is about paying tribute to nurses, health and all frontline workers in Derry and across the world.

"The Derry Trades Council is working with the Derry and Strabane Council to mark the contribution of frontline workers through events for the Workers Rights and Social Justice Week.

"The Guildhall Clock and Council buildings will be lighted red on May 1st. The Tillie and Henderson Factory horn will be sounded across the city at 6pm during the 'Five Minutes of Noise for Workers Rights' on May 1st. This year we can't march but red flags and workers rights signs hung out from workplaces, homes and buildings will mark international workers day and demonstrate solidarity for all our frontline workers in battle against Covid-19.

"We are calling for support for the demands frontline workers have made for PPE, testing, incentive pay, trade union rights and for expanding the public sector. We are calling on Derry and Strabane Councillors to back our May 1st motion."

Motion from Derry Trades Union Council to all Councillors in the Derry and Strabane Council Derry Trades Union Council call on the Derry City and Strabane District Council to stand in solidarity with all front-line workers, risking their lives to keep us safe and allow society to function. We call for all essential council front-line workers to receive incentive, hazard pay at this time.

DTUC call on Council to write to the office of the FMDFM requesting they release financial support in order to ensure all essential front-line workers across the North receive incentive, hazard pay and that no worker suffer a financial detriment as a result of having to self-isolate or shield due to Covid-19. This includes all workers within the public, private, community and voluntary sectors.

DTUC calls for the Council to give its full support to "Five Minutes of Noise for Workers Rights" at 6pm on Friday May 1st to mark international Workers Day. Council backs the call to hang out red flags and signs supporting essential workers for 24 hours on May 1st. Council agrees the lights in the Guildhall clock and Council buildings will be turned red on May Day.



DTUC call on Council to request employers agree to the unobstructed right of all workers to trade union representation, real living wages, strong terms and conditions and good quality public services. Council agrees to request employers facilitate workers to meet to discuss the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic for them and their workplace in order to decide what course of action they should take to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.