CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Latest update on Covid-19 related deaths

The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded by HSC Trusts in Northern Ireland has sadly risen to 250.
This includes eight deaths which occurred yesterday, with the remainder involving deaths in previous days that have now been added to the official record.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: “My immediate thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. These are devastating times for so many families across our community.
“One death is one too many. Today’s news underlines once again the scale of the threat from Covid-19. The pandemic remains a clear and present danger to us all and anyone tempted to relax their guard should think again.
“I appreciate that this latest total will cause some alarm, given the scale of the increase from yesterday. These daily figures are compiled for surveillance purposes to help us track the virus and keep the public as informed as possible.
“The daily figures will always be subject to some degree of revision, as deaths will be officially registered at different times in busy hospitals.
“We look to the weekly NISRA bulletin to provide a more complete picture on Covid-19 related deaths across both hospital and community settings.
“I want the fullest possible information on the impact of this virus to be made public in the most timely manner possible.
“Accuracy has to receive the highest priority, so I thank officials who are working hard to make sure relevant data is captured and published.”
