Schoolboy donates pocket money to food bank

A County Derry schoolboy who saved up his pocket money during Lent has made a heart-warming donation to a local food bank.

Deaglán McCallion, from Bellaghy, decided against giving up anything for Lent his year and instead opted to donate the pocket money he would normally receive to a good cause.

Last week the 9-year-old presented Hope Magherafelt Food Bank with a donation of £100, and his mum Louise explained why he chose the charity.

“He wanted to give it to them because it was close and he wanted it to go to people in the community,” she told the County Derry Post.

“With everything going on with the coronavirus, he said he wanted to give it to the food bank, because there would be children and families with no food.”

The St John Bosco PS pupil received some of the money as pocket money for doing bits and pieces around the house, but he also donated some money gifted to him for Easter.

Louise said: “He gathered up £65 himself and then my friend had given him £20 for Easter. His granny and grandad gave him a tenner and then we added the extra fiver to bring it up to £100.

“He’s very thoughtful and wants to help people, seeing things in that way. It’s lovely to see that because he is an only child and he’s always wanting to help people.”

Deaglán’s parents are understandably proud of their son and are hoping that this small act of kindness can make a big difference to the local community.

“We are so proud of him,” said Louise.

“He just wants to help and put money towards things. He’s always talked about how he would love to give homes to the homeless and things like that.

He’s a very happy-go-lucky child. He takes everything in his stride, just like his daddy! We’re glad that he sees things in life this way and hope he keeps going with that.”