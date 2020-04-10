CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry pays tribute to isolating nurses with Easter hampers

More than 80 luxury hampers will be distributed tomorrow to Derry nurses who are being forced to self-isolate in local hotels because of the Covid restrictions.

The initiative is the brainchild of Kelly’s Eurospar, which has stores in Ráth Mór and Hatfield, and is supported by the Lynch’s Spar in Skeogh. Henderson’s Eurospar in Rossdowney, Glassagh Taxis and Creggan Enterprises.

Adrian Kelly said it he felt it was the ‘very least’ the community could do given the sacrifices the nurses were making.

“The nurses are serving on the frontline, spending Easter in isolation away from their families,” he said.

“A friend of mine asked if we might possibly help make things a little more bearable for them with a hamper of treats to acknowledge our appreciation. And the other Spar stores all thought it was an excellent idea – and signed up immediately. We are delighted to be doing it.”

The stores have assembled 82 hampers – each containing Easter eggs, chocolates treats, snacks and a bottle of Cava - for the nurses who are staying in the Holiday Inn. The first of the deliveries, organised by local volunteers, will be leaving Ráth Mór at 3.30pm tomorrow (Saturday, April 11).

Last month, Eurospar teamed up with Creggan Enterprises and Glassagh Taxis to launch a free delivery service for older and vulnerable customers who are unable to do their own shopping because of the virus.

Ráth Mór’s Conal McFeely said the community response to the Covid crisis in Derry had been very strong.

“Our nurses’ courage and dedication at this worrying time has been steadfast and vital,” he said.

“It is inspiring to see initiatives like this which recognise and salute the contribution being made by those on the frontline our behalf.

“Let us hope that it is not long before our nurses are able to return safely to their loved ones to enjoy some much needed family time for themselves.”