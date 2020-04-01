CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Owen Mor resident with COVID-19 has sadly died

A resident at Owen Mor Care Centre in Derry who contracted COVID-19 has sadly passed away, the Derry News has learned.

On Monday the Culmore Road facility, which cares for around 80 people with dementia, learning disabilities and mental disorders, confirmed that six residents on the same unit had contracted the virus.

Now, in a statement to the Derry News a spokesperson shared the sad news that one of those residents has died.

She added: "We sadly had a resident pass.

"The Home has been calm overnight and again this morning. Management are focused on safe staffing levels, supported by WHSCT to ensure safe and effective care.

"Intensive monitoring is ongoing of residents with confirmed COVID-19 and of all others. The number of residents with confirmed COVID-19 is 5. Even though this is a cruel, serious infectious disease, we are observing some positive changes.

"Staff of all grades and roles remain vigilant and as dedicated as ever."