CORONAVIRUS LATEST: AXA confirms that all Derry employees can work from home

All AXA employees at its Derry offices will be able to work at home from this evening, a company spokesperson has announced.
The company employs around 350-400 people in the city.
It will come as welcome news, as employees working in busy call centres across Ireland and Britain have been fearful of coronavirus spreading due to difficulties in practicing safe social distancing in the workplace.
An AXA spokesperson told the Derry News: "AXA Ireland will have all staff in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at home with the appropriate support and equipment to work from home."
The French multinational insurance firm made clear that the health and safety of our employees is of course our priority.
From the outset the company said it was assessing the impact and communicating with staff as the situation developed.
"We are in regular contact with our entities in affected areas which have put in place concrete measures to protect employees and proactively manage the situation," a statement issued on March 12 said.
"Such preemptive measures include allowing employees to work remotely, providing adequate health and hygiene advice, events and travels restrictions. Bans or deferrals are applied to events and business trips globally, with total ban on business trips to or from affected areas such as Hubei Province in China, South Korea, Iran, and specific areas in some European countries. A dedicated escalation process has been established to report any potential infection among staff.
"In the rest of the Group, all entities in the world have been advised to implement specific travel policies and guidance. We provide employees with precautionary guidance, including public authorities’ instructions and updates.”
