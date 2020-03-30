CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Derry care home confirms six patients in isolation with COVID-19

Owen Mor Care Centre in Derry has confirmed that six patients have contracted COVID-19 who have since been isolated and supported by staff.

The Culmore Road care centre also made clear that a resident who sadly passed away at the weekend did not have the virus.

A spokesperson told the Derry News: "On the 27 March 2020, 6 residents in one unit of the Home, tested positive for Coronavirus. Observations have been in place for early detection of signs and swift action was taken to notify GPs, PHA, WHSCT and RQIA.

"We are treating the situation with utmost seriousness and strict infection prevention and control measures are in place. The residents affected and those not affected are being isolated supported by staff.

"All staff within the Home have been informed and contact has been made with all residents next of kin. We appreciate that this is a very worrying time for families and we wish to reassure them that our staff are committed to their loved ones and we are doing everything that we possibly can.

"We can confirm that a resident sadly passed away over the weekend and our sympathies are with the family at this time. The death was not related to COVID-19 positive."

Urgent action required to ensure health of care home residents and staff

Over the weekend, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson released a statement saying urgent action was needed to ensure the health of residents and staff at a care centre in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said: "I am deeply concerned that a number of patients in a care centre in Derry have been confirmed to be suffering from COVID-19.

“My first thoughts are with the families and the loved ones of those directly affected by this deeply distressing news.

"Families of residents at the care centre are now concerned that there could be other cases in the home and are worried about their loved ones.

"The Department of Health, the RQIA and management at the care centre need to act fast to ensure the health and safety of all residents and staff, including testing for front line staff at the home.

"In particular, staff and residents should urgently be provided with adequate Personal Protective Equipment and, if necessary, moved to a safe location for further care.

"There is a need to act quickly in order to prevent any further tragedy."