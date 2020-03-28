Magherafelt company recruiting staff to manufacture protective equipment

A County Derry company is set to aid the front line in the fight against Covid-19 as they begin production on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care staff.

Magherafelt company Bloc Blinds say they hope to be able to produce up to 22,000 face shields per day.

A spokesperson said: "Bloc Blinds has the capability to manufacture face shields, which provide vital direct splash face protection to those bravely working on the front line against Covid-19.

"We have a prototype and our production line will be able to produce 22,000 face shields per day.

"The health and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority and we will ensure we are fully compliant with social distancing guidelines.”

The blind manufacturer now hopes to recruit extra staff to help with the effort.

They said: "Bloc Blinds are starting to manufacture vital frontline Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from next week.

"We currently require extra temporary workers to help with the assembly of special face guards.

"You would be working in a safe, clean environment and ultimately, aiding thousands of health care and other carers who are in vital need of this protection."

Anyone interested is asked to contact hr@blocblinds.com and provide details of their availability over the next few weeks.