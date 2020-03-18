CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Inspiring Creggan community unites in response to crisis

The Creggan community have set up a free home delivery service for elderly and vulnerable people, as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Eurospar, along with Creggan Enterprises, and other local community organisations and businesses based at Ráth Mór, are teaming up to ensure that no-one will be allowed to fall off the grid as a result of self-isolation.

“We have to make sure that no-one will miss out on the basics – such as groceries, utility top-ups and essential supplies,” said Conal McFeely, of Creggan Enterprises.

“There is a great spirit of wanting to help out among the people of Creggan. This couldn’t happen without the dedication of the staff working so hard to keep the shops open, stocking shelves and providing such good care to customers. “Likewise it is so great to see people volunteering as drivers for this initiative. They are demonstrating great care and compassion for their neighbours – which is a generational Creggan trademark, we know, but it is still very inspiring to see this in the face of this national emergency.

“Our priority is to keep the community safe, the people working at the coalfaces safe and ensure that essential services are delivered to the most vulnerable in our society.

“We would also like to acknowledge also the great assistance from Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and Glassagh Taxis in collaborating on this new service.”

Home deliveries from Eurospar, from their stores at Ráth Mór, Hatfield, Galliagh and Strathfoyle can be ordered by calling 07437 442 904 from 10am to 3pm Monday to Saturday – cash or card payment will be acceptable.

Leaflets containing details of the initiative are being circulated to homes throughout the area.

Adrian Kelly, of Eurospar, said: “We have always been so well supported by the local community here, and now it is time for us to do what we can to help out in these challenging homes. So don’t worry if you have to stay home to stay safe, we will be there to help you.”

The community-based pharmacy at Ráth Mór, MediCare, will also remain open but with restricted access to no more than three customers at time.

Where possible, payments should be made by card.

Anyone experiencing difficulties, or any queries, should contact Reception at Ráth Mór: 02871 373170.