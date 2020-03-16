Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Brunswick Moviebowl to close temporarily from tonight

The popular Derry business joins a host of others in closing its door amid the coronavirus pandemic

Planning approval granted for expansion of Derry's Brunswick Moviebowl.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic global crisis, Brunswick Moviebowl have made the very difficult decision to close temporarily to the public from 8pm tonight, Monday 16th March. This decision will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the 29th March.

"We are incredibly proud of our team here at Brunswick Moviebowl and we would ask all employees to use this time wisely to look out for and care for the vulnerable and elderly in our community who are most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie