CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Brunswick Moviebowl to close temporarily from tonight

A spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic global crisis, Brunswick Moviebowl have made the very difficult decision to close temporarily to the public from 8pm tonight, Monday 16th March. This decision will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the 29th March.

"We are incredibly proud of our team here at Brunswick Moviebowl and we would ask all employees to use this time wisely to look out for and care for the vulnerable and elderly in our community who are most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic."