CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Brunswick Moviebowl to close temporarily from tonight

Contact
A spokesperson said: "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic global crisis, Brunswick Moviebowl have made the very difficult decision to close temporarily to the public from 8pm tonight, Monday 16th March. This decision will be reviewed on an ongoing basis until the 29th March.
"We are incredibly proud of our team here at Brunswick Moviebowl and we would ask all employees to use this time wisely to look out for and care for the vulnerable and elderly in our community who are most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.