30 Sept 2022

Council officers' registers of interest not available to public under new policy

A council officer said a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request may be required to access the information.

Alderman George Duddy raised concerns about the transparency of officers' interests. Background Pic: Dose Media/Unsplash.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

30 Sept 2022 12:08 AM

Registers of interest complied by a local council's officers will not be made readily available to the public under a newly approved policy.

Councillors on Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Corporate Policy and Resources Committee approved their 'Conflicts of Interests' policy on Tuesday night.

The document lays out guidance and procedures for elected members and officials on how to properly manage conflicts of interest.

Potential conflicts of interest are recorded on a 'Register of Interests', with elected members' registers available for the public to view online.

The new policy dictates a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request may be required to access the registers.

Following a question from Alderman George Duddy, a council officer said the policy relied on the actions of officers' line managers.

“The officers' register of interest would be subject to GDPR regulations and data protection, so I would have to seek further advice on it being open to the public at large,” said the officer.

“Any officers that declare a conflict of interest, that is reported through to their manager or director and they maintain and review that.

“If any concerns come in from the public that would go to the subject's line manager to be accessed, reviewed or investigated.

“Through this policy you are relying on individual officers bringing those conflicts to the attention of their line manager.”

Alderman Duddy took issue with the disparity between officers' registers and those of elected members.

“How do we build up that trust with the public in regard to staff's conflict of interest if it isn't open to the public and is subject to GDPR when members are not?” he asked.

“Staff are carrying out most of the work in respect of what they do and councillors are only actually recommending what staff are putting towards us.

“It's access I'm talking about. If a member of staff has that, does the public have a right to see it? Obviously not, unless they apply for it through an FOI.

“Probably when that's done there will be some excuse in the FOI legislation where they can't have it, so therefore the public is still left wondering and it remains unanswered.”

The policy, approved unanimously by the committee on Tuesday evening, states that the Chief Executive and Directors would review their registers 'at least annually'.

“Officers should be aware that the registers may be released under the Freedom of Information Act,” reads the document.

The matter will now proceed to full council meeting for ratification.

