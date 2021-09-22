Gold award for one of Derry's largest employers, Firstsource

Firstsource awarded a golden accreditation by Investors in People
One of Derry's largest employers, Firstsource, has been awarded a golden accreditation by Investors in People.
The accreditation is currently held by only 17% of IIP accredited organisations.
Investors in People is the international standard for people management that enables organisations to benchmark against the best performing companies on a global scale.
The gold accre- ditation acknowledges Firstsource’s 'commitment to continually reflect, learn, adapt, and drive improvement through culture, processes, systems, strategy and people.'
In its assessment report, IIP lauded Firstsource for addressing employee needs by cultivating internal talent, providing support programs that include coaching and blended learning, as well as proactively identifying and developing the skills leaders will need in the future.
It identified seven areas of strength for Firstsource, including ‘People feel empowered to carry out their jobs’ and ‘People are proud of collective achievement through a period of great uncertainty and challenge.’
