Search

26 Jan 2022

Cllr Tierney slams DUP heckling in Parliament during Bloody Sunday question

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney to be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

Cllr Brian Tierney: "The people of Derry have faced down bigger bullies than the DUP front bench before and we’ll continue to demonstrate the dignity that they so obviously lack."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

26 Jan 2022 4:40 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Derry Councillor, Brian Tierney, has slammed DUP MPs who heckled in the House of Commons this afternoon as Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, raised the murder of 14 unarmed civil rights marchers on Bloody Sunday.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson can be heard shouting ‘shame’ and ‘they were protecting the people of Northern Ireland from republicans’ supported by the DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson as SDLP leader Eastwood called on the Parachute Regiment to apologise for their actions 50 years ago this week.

Cllr Brian Tierney accused the DUP of displaying behaviour that was “low even by their standards” and demanded Jeffrey Donaldson explain why him and his MPs “felt it appropriate to denigrate” Derry's people with Bloody Sunday's anniversary only days away.

He said: “The murder of 14 unarmed civil rights protestors in Derry on Bloody Sunday forever changed our city.

“The pain that was inflicted by the Parachute Regiment that day, and the efforts to blacken the names of the victims that followed, lives with us all even now.

“It is outrageous that while Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood was raising this in the House of Commons today, during the 50th anniversary week, that DUP MPs heckled, shouted ‘shame’ and defended the Parachute Regiment.

“I don’t expect much in the way of respect from Sammy Wilson but his actions, endorsed by the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson from the same bench, are low even by their standards.

“Jeffrey Donaldson should explain himself and explain why his circus of MPs felt it appropriate to denigrate the people of our city at such a difficult time.

“The people of Derry have faced down bigger bullies than the DUP front bench before and we’ll continue to demonstrate the dignity that they so obviously lack.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media