Cllr Tierney slams DUP heckling in Parliament during Bloody Sunday question

SDLP Derry Councillor, Brian Tierney, has slammed DUP MPs who heckled in the House of Commons this afternoon as Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, raised the murder of 14 unarmed civil rights marchers on Bloody Sunday.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson can be heard shouting ‘shame’ and ‘they were protecting the people of Northern Ireland from republicans’ supported by the DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson as SDLP leader Eastwood called on the Parachute Regiment to apologise for their actions 50 years ago this week.

Cllr Brian Tierney accused the DUP of displaying behaviour that was “low even by their standards” and demanded Jeffrey Donaldson explain why him and his MPs “felt it appropriate to denigrate” Derry's people with Bloody Sunday's anniversary only days away.

He said: “The murder of 14 unarmed civil rights protestors in Derry on Bloody Sunday forever changed our city.

“The pain that was inflicted by the Parachute Regiment that day, and the efforts to blacken the names of the victims that followed, lives with us all even now.

“It is outrageous that while Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood was raising this in the House of Commons today, during the 50th anniversary week, that DUP MPs heckled, shouted ‘shame’ and defended the Parachute Regiment.

“I don’t expect much in the way of respect from Sammy Wilson but his actions, endorsed by the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson from the same bench, are low even by their standards.

“Jeffrey Donaldson should explain himself and explain why his circus of MPs felt it appropriate to denigrate the people of our city at such a difficult time.

“The people of Derry have faced down bigger bullies than the DUP front bench before and we’ll continue to demonstrate the dignity that they so obviously lack.”