Incredible Danny Quigley completes 10-day Ironman challenge!

'It was the worst 10 days of my life, but it was also the best 10 days of my life'.

Danny Quigley was enveloped in a family hug at the finish line this evening as he finally completed his incredible Ironman challenge.

Thousands of people lined up to welcome Danny as he reached the home strait into the Destined offices on the Foyle Road, and he was given a hero’s welcome after the most extraordinary of feats, with the crowd chanting: ‘Danny, Danny, Danny…’ as he popped champagne.

Over the course of 10 days, Danny did 10 Ironman challenges, completing massive numbers which overall consisted of 24.5 miles of swimming, 1120 miles cycling and 260.2 miles of running.

All this Danny did to raise funds for Pieta, a suicide prevention charity, and the Bogside/Brandywell Health Forum, on the tenth anniversary of his father Colm’s death, and as he crossed the line last night, he had managed to raise an incredible £60,000 to date and counting with the final amount expected to be in the region of £100,000.

“It’s amazing to be finished. I feel amazed by how many people have come out. I can't wait to lie in tomorrow. I feel sore all over and I can't wait for a bath," he laughed.

"This took a lot of work and a lot of work beforehand to make sure I could get through it. I had a few scares along the way. There were loads of lows but there were lots of highs as well and tonight was worth everything.

"Whenever I came back onto the line, I could just see all the cars and I was wondering if there was a match on or something. They were all there to see me come in which was class. I canny believe it."

Danny admits it will take a few days for everything to sink in.

"I'm that tired I can't do much. I can barely talk. I'm just really tired and it will probably take me a good while to come round and try to get back into a normal routine, because it's been a crazy few months since the 20th of March when I announced I was going to do it. It was really, really hard, harder than I thought it was going to be."