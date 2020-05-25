Richard Ross compiles a running related reading list

Contact
Club Welfare Officer, Richard Ross has compiled a running related reading list should you require some literature to get through the current crisis.
With lockdown continuing, although starting to show some signs of easing, you may still be continuing to look for a few ideas for that extra time you currently have and a bit of escapism.
A few running related reading recommendations may help to inspire and motivate you to continue to train for the time when activities will recommence in earnest.
Here are 10 books which may be worth a look and a little poetry to set you on your way:
“Born to Run: The Hidden Tribe, the Ultra-Runners, and the Greatest Race the World Has Never Seen”
Christopher McDougall
At the heart of Born to Run lies a mysterious tribe of Mexican Indians, the Tarahumara, who live quietly in canyons and are reputed to be the best distance runners in the world; in 1993, one of them, aged 57, came first in a prestigious 100-mile race wearing a toga and sandals.
“Survival Of The Fittest: Understanding Health and Peak Physical Performance”
Mike Stroud
This book takes a close look at the link between genetics, diet and exercise in helping towards peak performance.
“Runner’s World: Complete Guide to Running.”
Runner’s World Does what it says on the tin! Runner’s World magazine have gathered together all their best
tips to get you running successfully.
“Running home: A memoir”
Katie Arnold
Being in the darkest place she’s ever experienced, Katie Arnold turned to the one thing that made her feel most alive: running.
“The rise of the ultra-runners: A journey to the end of human endurance”
Adharanand Finn
The author travels to the heart of the sport of ultra-running, travelling through the desert in Oman to the Rockies, he is in search of his ultimate goal, the 105-mile ultra-trail du Mont-Blanc.
“Running Like a Girl”
Alexandra Heminsley
In this very funny, honest, and emotional book, the author tells her story of beginning her running journey.
“Running with the Kenyans: discovering the secrets of the fastest people on earth”
Adharanand Finn
After years of watching Kenyan athletes win the world’s biggest long-distance races, Adharanand Finn packed his bags and set out on a journey to Kenya to start investigating.
“Epic runs of the world”
Lonely Planet
Dreams for when we are able to travel again!
“Running With Sherman”
Christopher McDougall
The author of one of the most influential running books of all time, Born To Run, has written a book about running with a donkey.
“Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow. “
Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky
Olympian Shalane Flanagan and chef Elyse Kopecky team-up to create New York Times best-selling cookbook designed specifically for runners.
The Song of the Ungirt Runners
BY CHARLES HAMILTON SORLEY
We swing ungirded hips,
And lightened are our eyes,
The rain is on our lips,
We do not run for prize.
We know not whom we trust
Nor whitherward we fare,
But we run because we must
Through the great wide air.
The waters of the seas
Are troubled as by storm.
The tempest strips the trees
And does not leave them warm.
Does the tearing tempest pause?
Do the tree-tops ask it why?
So we run without a cause
'Neath the big bare sky.
The rain is on our lips,
We do not run for prize.
But the storm the water whips
And the wave howls to the skies.
The winds arise and strike it
And scatter it like sand,
And we run because we like it
Through the broad bright land.
