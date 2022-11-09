Search

09 Nov 2022

MacD on Music: We Shall Overcome

Domhnall MacDermott

09 Nov 2022 10:28 AM

Ireland has, over the years, given the world some of it’s most iconic folk musicians.

From legends like Luke Kelly, Christy Moore and the Wolfe Tones, to more modern stars like Lisa O’Neill and Lankum, we’ve got a proud history of folk music. We’re not, however, the only country to have a proud folk tradition.

America, too, has given the world quite a few big names over the years. Perhaps one of the most well known was Pete Seeger, the man who, until his untimely death in 2014 at the age of just 94, was helping to keep the songs of fellow folk legends such as Woody Guthrie alive and in the public consciousness.

In 2006, Bruce Springsteen released a tribute to Pete Seeger, ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’. The album, consisting of traditional songs made famous by Seeger, was met with acclaim from critics and fans alike, and was followed by a tour and live album (‘Live in Dublin’).

This week I’m talking to Christopher Speer, who is playing the Guildhall this month with his tribute to Bruce’s tribute, the Seeger Sessions Revival. The show, featuring a thirteen piece band, has, like the album that inspired it, been met with enthusiastic reviews and is guaranteed to be a great night out for fans of Pete Seeger, Bruce Springsteen or just fans of good music in general.

Christopher, originally from Killeter, just outside Castlederg, tells me “I’ve been playing music all my life”.

He studied his HND at Derry’s own North West Regional College and finished his degree in England. Outside of his current gig, he is also a member of the Logues, another group that have been making waves in recent years. In the past, the group have secured opening slots for artists such as Smokie and Suzi Quattro (both of which I saw) and have released a number of albums.

This week I spoke to Christopher about the origins of the Seeger Sessions Revival, the reaction he’s been getting to the show so far, and what lies ahead for him.

Tell me a bit abo­ut the origins of thi­s show.

I am a big Springsteen fan and have always loved the Seeger Sessions album.  For years it was an ambition of mine to put something together in the same realm but never got round to it. Then in 2020 when the world shut down I decided to actually do it so I compiled a 'dream team' list of the best musicians I have worked with through the years with and some that I’ve wanted to work with, and contacted them. 

To my surprise, they all shared my enthusiasm for the project.  After months of zoom meetings and rehearsals between lock downs, we played our first show in the Alley Theatre on Thursday the 28th of April this year. 

What’s the reacti­on been like from Bru­ce fans?

The reaction from everyone has been extremely positive.  Not even just the Bruce fans but everyone seems genuinely shocked at the power of the music and overall sound of the band.  I think it's the type of music that gets inside you and makes you dance from the inside out.  I just think it's very powerful music overall.

Have you gotten a­ny reaction from Bruce or anyone else invo­lved with the Seeger ­Sessions?

Nothing at the minute but we play The Button Factory in Dublin on Saturday 6th May, the night between Bruce's two Dublin shows on the Friday and Sunday so maybe some of them will come along haha.

What other musica­l projects have you been involved with? 

I also am part of Castlederg folk rock band The Logues and we also have a pretty big year coming up in 2023 with shows booked in Texas in March along with festivals and shows throughout the US and Europe during the rest of the year.

Have you got anyt­hing planned for the future?

For The Seeger Sessions Revival, the show at The Guildhall will be our final show of 2022 and we cannot wait.  It comes after two sold out shows in Donegal and Sligo live and we cannot wait to finish off a great year in the iconic Guildhall in Derry.  Derry actually is where our four piece Brass section call home so it will be an extra special one for them aswell. 

For next year we have a very busy first half of the year already booked with shows stretching from Donegal to Wexford along with some festival appearances next summer.

Now, onto other business. This Friday (the 11th) sees Dublin band Sky Atlas play Bennigan’s. The band, called “the next big thing on the Irish music scene” by Hot Press, are coming to Derry as part of their Irish tour and it’s sure to be a great night.

The Seeger Sessions Revival comes to the Guildhall on the 18th November. Tickets are £20 (plus booking fee). They can be found on Instagram @theseegersessionsrevival.

