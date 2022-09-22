Pop icon and Succession star to join Tubridy on this week's Late Late Show

To Whom it Concerns, on this Friday night’s Late Late Show…

Iconic Spice Girl Melanie C will talk to Ryan about her new memoir Who I Am and what it was like to be part of one of the biggest music groups in history. She will also discuss the downsides of achieving that level of fame and how she’s found peace in her life after all these years.

The man behind Succession's patriarch Logan Roy, Brian Cox will be live in studio to chat about everything from the popular HBO series to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and how he wants independence for Scotland.

Ryan will chat to the much-loved singer-songwriter Paul Brady about pursuing his Crazy Dreams over his long and eclectic career, taking in everything from the inspiration behind The Island, finding success again after winding up penniless in America, performing his own song alongside Tina Turner in front of an Irish audience, to teaching Bob Dylan how to play The Lakes of Ponchartrain. We will also have a special musical performance from Paul and will sing The Island.

Retired RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman joins Ryan on the couch to reflect on a broadcasting career of over 40 years, including early life in Sligo, politics North and South of the border and his love of sport.

It’s been a stunning season for Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, a silver medal at this summer's European Athletics Championships was followed by a record-breaking 1500 metres of three minutes 56.63 seconds run, that saw her shatter Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year national record by two seconds. Ciara will discuss a whirlwind few months.

And... he launched Boyzone on The Late Late Show, queue the drumroll for the TV debut of Louis Walsh’s new boyband Next in Line.

Tune in this Friday, September 23 at 9.35 on RTÉ One.