Facebook fixes issue with its feed

On Wednesday morning, Facebook users around the world began reporting what some deemed “spam” messages appearing on their feeds.
Facebook has fixed a problem with its feed after confirming they were working to sort the issue after many users reported seeing waves of posts unrelated to their interests.
often posts from random users being directed at celebrities or famous accounts on the platform.
In many cases, the bug caused user feeds to be completely swamped with unrelated messages, which are appearing above posts from friends and connections on the platform.
In response, the social media giant confirmed the problem and said it was working to fix it.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for parent company Meta said.
