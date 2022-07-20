Renowned singer to resume world tour following facial paralysis recovery

Justin Bieber will return to the stage with a string of dates in Europe after previously postponing his world tour amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The singer will begin on July 31 at the Lucca Summer festival in Italy before continuing on through South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

He recently postponed his remaining US dates, which are due to be rescheduled in due course.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is due to viral reactivation and is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis as it is known in the US.

Announcing the US postponements, a post from the tour’s official Instagram account said the singer was “upbeat” and receiving “the best medical care possible”.

The 27-year-old previously said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover.

Bieber will perform at Dublin's 3Arena in February and March 2023.