'I am starring in this' - Irish Love Islander expects to see Casa antics on movie night

Tensions are set to rise in the Love Island villa as movie night returns.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of the antics that happened when the couples were tempted by newcomers after splitting between Casa Amor and the main villa.

Tonight's (Friday July 15) episode will see the contestants take part in a quiz to earn the right to choose whose dirty laundry gets played on the big screen in front of everyone.

To announce the news, Gemma Owen will receive a text message which reads: “It’s time to get glam and hit the red carpet as you attend Mad Movies the premiere! #SpillThePopcorn #ITV2andChill”

Ahead of movie night, Irish contestant Dami Hope, who got to know new arrival Summer Botwe quickly during the Casa Amor period, admits: “Personally, I know I am starring in this movie!”

While Ekin-Su Culculoglu tells her partner Davide Sanclimenti: “If we pass this, we’re fine.”

Davide, however, appears to be wary going into the challenge as he tells the boys: “Forget nothing, at the end someone will pay the bill.”

The episode will see two islanders dumped from the villa after the public voted for their favourite boy and girl.

It was revealed at the end of last night's (Thursday July 14) episode that the girls with the least votes were Summer, Coco Lodge and Tasha Ghouri.

While the boys who might get the boot are Deji Adeniyi, Josh Le Grove and Andrew Le Page.

Just before the islanders found out who had received the fewest votes, Tasha surprised her partner Andrew by asking him to be her boyfriend.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub.