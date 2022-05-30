Derry student wins award in prestigious art competition

A Derry student has won a top prize in a highly prestigious art competition.

Cian Bolster (18), from Ardnashee School and College (off Racecourse Road in the city) was the choice of the judges in this year's 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

His piece, 'Dragon Dreams,' came out on top in the Special Merit Awards with final adjudicator, Professor Granville saying it displayed 'high levels of skill and creativity.'

Cian's winning artwork will go on display with the other winning paintings at an exhibition at Belfast's Royal Academy of Arts.

The exhibition opens tomorrow and will run until June 30.

Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9.00am-5.00pm.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955.

This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Derry and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.